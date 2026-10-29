‘Government has admitted bitter truth’: BJP seeks early poll code in Punjab

BJP leader Sunil Jakhar Thursday wrote to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, seeking his intervention to expedite the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the state to ensure peaceful and fair Assembly elections, scheduled for early next year, citing a deteriorating law-and-order situation.

Jakhar’s letter follows the Abohar sub-divisional magistrate’s denial of permission to his family’s trust to organise its annual anti-drug marathon in Abohar on November 1, citing the prevailing law-and-order situation. The Jakhar Trust, formed by the Jakhar family, was asked to consider another date for the event.

The Jakhar Trust undertakes several philanthropic activities and organises an annual marathon that draws thousands of participants.

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In his letter to the Governor, Jakhar said the Bhagwant Mann government had itself acknowledged the deteriorating law-and-order situation by refusing permission for a marathon.

“I request your immediate intervention and a recommendation to the Election Commission to implement the Model Code of Conduct in the state at the earliest, so that the forthcoming Assembly elections can be conducted peacefully and fairly, and people can exercise their right to vote without fear or intimidation,” the former Punjab BJP president said.

Jakhar pointed out that the anti-drug marathon has been organised in Abohar every year for the past several years and thousands of youngsters participate in the campaign.

“This year, however, the government has refused permission for the marathon in writing, stating that the prevailing atmosphere is unsuitable and that the event cannot be held because of the poor law-and-order situation,” Jakhar wrote.

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“Although I am opposed to this government and its policies, I agree with this admission of the bitter truth by the government for the first time,” he added, alleging that the law-and-order situation had deteriorated to an alarming level.

Drugs issue

He claimed that the drug mafia had grown so powerful that those speaking out against drugs were being silenced with bullets.

Referring to incidents across several parts of Punjab, including Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Khem Karan, Gurdaspur, Hargobindpur, Mansa, Abohar, Sangrur and Ludhiana, he alleged that people were being killed openly and that the police were forcibly taking away the bodies of children who had died due to drugs from their families.

Jakhar further alleged that people protesting against drugs or expressing their anguish were facing police repression or being driven to suicide.

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“None of this has happened by chance,” he said, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government of pursuing a policy aimed at retaining power at any cost.

Referring to remarks he attributed to senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, Jakhar alleged that the government had appointed pliant officers, while people with criminal backgrounds were either being inducted into the party or provided protection.

Speaking to reporters, Jakhar said the Bharatiya Janata Party was also exploring legal options to seek the externment of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal from Punjab, citing Sisodia’s inflammatory statements that, he alleged, were disturbing the state’s atmosphere.

He said this would prevent them from visiting Punjab and spreading further poison and alleged that the AAP was pushing Punjab into the flames of unrest as part of a deliberate conspiracy.

Accusations against Mann, his office

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In his letter, Jakhar also accused the Chief Minister’s Office of becoming a hub of corruption and alleged that the government had failed to curb drug and arms trafficking, including operations allegedly being run from prisons.

The BJP leader further claimed that smugglers and murder accused were being released on parole and helped to flee abroad.

His letter also referred to alleged cases involving transactions worth crores of rupees to suppress sexual assault cases against women. Jakhar claimed that accused in such cases were being helped to flee abroad and alleged that Chief Minister Mann’s family had been named in a case involving Rs 5 crore.

He questioned the government’s failure to order an investigation despite the Punjab and Haryana High Court directions.

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Jakhar argued that the prevailing atmosphere could jeopardise the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections in Punjab, a border state.

He alleged that the government’s actions in recent days had further vitiated the atmosphere and warned that, by the time Assembly elections were held, people could be too intimidated to exercise their right to vote freely.

Allowing the government more time, he said, would amount to permitting further violations of the fundamental and human rights of the people of Punjab.