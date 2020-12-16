Sunil Jakhar hits out at Haryana BJP leaders for raking up SYL

PPCC Chief Sunil Jakhar during a congregation of the farmers here at the village Litran in Jalandhar. (Express Photo)

PCC chief Sunil Jakhar Tuesday criticised the BJP leaders from Haryana for raking up the SYL issue at a critical time when farmers from both the states of Punjab and Haryana, besides other parts of the country, were protesting against three Central agricultural laws.

The PCC president said it was so typical of the BJP to indulge in “divide and rule” policy to create a wedge between the farmers from Punjab and Haryana when they were fighting together against the farm laws.

He said the BJP was apparently trying to browbeat Punjab with such intimidating tactics. “Earlier, they imposed economic sanctions and stopped trains to Punjab to sabotage farmers’ stir and now they are trying to rake up an issue that is highly sensitive and emotive for the Punjabis,” he said.

Referring to the meeting of Haryana BJP MPs with Central ministers over SYL issue, he said it was a highly provocative and insidious act on part of the BJP leadership in Haryana. He pointed out the SYL issue was currently pending in the Supreme Court and raking it up at this time smacked of insidious intentions of the BJP.

Jakhar asked the BJP leaders that instead of resorting to such mean and divisive tactics to create division between the farmers of Punjab and Haryana, who had shown exemplary camaraderie and solidarity with each other, ignoring all other differences to oppose the agriculture laws, they (the BJP leaders) should prevail upon their government to withdraw these black laws in the interest of not only the farmers but the entire country.

The PCC president reiterated that no matter what diversionary and divisive tactics the BJP may resort to, the government of India will have to repeal these laws that threaten the very existence of the agricultural economy in the country.

“The sooner you do it, the better it would be for everyone, lest the situation spirals out of control,” he advised the BJP government at the Centre.

