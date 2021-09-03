scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Must Read

Sundays earmarked for second dose at Mohali govt vaccination centres

Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said that since a large number of people are delaying their second vaccination, it has been decided to earmark Sundays only for administering second dose at all the government vaccination centers.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
September 3, 2021 3:25:03 am
Covid-19, Mohali covid-19, Mohavi government vaccination centres, covid-19 vaccine second dose, indian express, indian express news, punjab news, current affairsDr Adarshpal Kaur said that the Punjab government has recently issued instructions in this regard. (Representational/Express Photo)

Sundays have now been earmarked only for second doses at all government Covid vaccination centres (CVC) across the district. The first dose will now be given on all the days except Sunday.

Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said that the Punjab government has recently issued instructions in this regard.

She said that since a large number of people are delaying their second vaccination, it has been decided to earmark Sundays only for administering second dose at all the government vaccination centers.

Click here for more

The Civil Surgeon also said that teachers of schools and colleges or other educational institutions would be given the second dose of Covishield after a period of 84 days, clarifying that some teachers are visiting centers for the second vaccination before 84 days but they have not been given any relaxation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 02: Latest News

Advertisement