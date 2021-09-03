Sundays earmarked for second dose at Mohali govt vaccination centres

Sundays have now been earmarked only for second doses at all government Covid vaccination centres (CVC) across the district. The first dose will now be given on all the days except Sunday.

Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said that the Punjab government has recently issued instructions in this regard.

She said that since a large number of people are delaying their second vaccination, it has been decided to earmark Sundays only for administering second dose at all the government vaccination centers.

The Civil Surgeon also said that teachers of schools and colleges or other educational institutions would be given the second dose of Covishield after a period of 84 days, clarifying that some teachers are visiting centers for the second vaccination before 84 days but they have not been given any relaxation.