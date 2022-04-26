Summer lemonade distant dream as supply shortage causes lemon price hike

An astronomical surge in the price of lemons has left a sour taste in the mouth of Chandigarh residents, besides burning a hole in their pockets.

As per details available, the price of lemons hovered around the Rs 120 per kilo in the last week of March. By the first week of April, it had jumped to Rs 240 a kilo. The price graph continued its merry upward march, and by April 10, lemons were being sold at Rs 320 per kilo, making the fruit mostly disappear from Chandigarh kitchens. But by April 25, the rates fell to Rs 280 per kilo.

The reasons for this steep rise range from unfavorable weather conditions, increasing fuel prices, to supply shortage.

Gurminder Singh, mandi supervisor, told the Indian Express, “There is no local production of fruits and vegetables in the UT and goods are transported from other areas. Increasing transport costs and unfriendly weather conditions are major reasons behind a steep increase in the price of goods, which ultimately affects the life of consumers. Vendors are not directly affected as they already have a set margin for themselves. Vegetables and fruits are perishable items and cannot be stocked for long as they get spoiled in a short period of time. The prices of these goods depends on the stock of the product available in the market.”

The price of some vegetables has also rapidly increased, which has led to a drop in their sales and popularity amongst residents. “Tomato and ladyfinger have also seen a drastic increase in price due to shortage of supply. This gives rise to unhealthy sales following fewer earnings,” said Varinder Dubey, a vegetable vendor.

The hike in price is making people compromise on their liking. “I have to change for what is available and affordable in the market. I used to take green leafy vegetables but now I have to compromise with root vegetables which are affordable,” said Joline, a consumer.