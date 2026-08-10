Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Pratap Singh says immoral trafficking, flesh trade going on in his constituency

Independent MLA Rana Inder Pratap Singh Monday created a flutter in the Vidhan Sabha, alleging that immoral trafficking and flesh trade was going on unchecked in his constituency Sultanpur Lodhi and sought the removal of Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora, accusing him of turning a blind eye to the issue.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Rana Inder Pratap said that a delegation comprising 15 women recently called on him. “They complained that there was rampant immoral trafficking and flesh trade going on in Sultanpur Lodhi. They said that they had caught a woman and handed her over to the police but the police set her free,” the MLA said.

He further said that when he raised the issue with the SSP, the police officer told him that he could take action only if the girl was, but if she was “overage” then it was legal. “He further told me that I was an MLA who sat in the Vidhan Sabha and that I should make laws on which he could take action,” the MLA said.

“Should officers who profit from such activities turn a blind eye to them to remain in office? They should be removed,” demanded Rana Inder Pratap.

While making his point, Rana Inder Pratap mixed up immoral trafficking with human trafficking on multiple occasions. This was pointed out later by Industries Minister Aman Arora.

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Congress member Sukhpal Singh Khaira raised the issue of a Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) who was suspended for a Rs 60-lakh fraud on a complaint by Aam Aadmi Party’s Khanna MLA in 2023. Later, on another complaint by AAP’s Amloh MLA, the Vigilance Bureau arrested the BDPO for embezzling Rs 40.85 lakh. The BDPO was later suspended and chargesheeted. “Instead of being punished, the BDPO was later rewarded with a posting at Nadala in 2025 where he again committed a fraud by illegally withdrawing Rs 25 lakh from the official account of the Block Samiti and using it to buy iPhones,” said Khaira.

The Congress MLA added that he lodged a formal complaint about these repeated frauds with Vigilance Bureau and Rural Development Secretary Ajit Balaji Joshi but no action has been taken this officer.

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Responding to Rana Inder Pratap, Industries Minister Aman Arora said he had spoken to the Kapurthala SSP. “The SSP said that one municipal counsellor close to the MLA had called up and made a complaint. A police party had been sent but found no one except an old lady. You are yourself confused Rana ji. You are sometimes saying human trafficking and sometimes immoral trafficking,” Arora said.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan interjected at this point and stopped all further discussion on the matter.