Sikh constable makes history, leads Vancouver cop band at Edinburgh parade

A Sikh constable in Canada’s Vancouver Police Department has hit the headlines as the first turbaned Sikh drum major to lead the march at the 2026 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, which celebrates the skills and talents of military bands and cultural performers from around the world, in Scotland.

Constable Sukhvinder ‘Suki’ Singh Sunger of the Vancouver Police Department led the Vancouver Police Pipe Band onto the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade as drum major during the 2026 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. He has been hailed on the internet as the first turbaned Sikh to hold that role at the event.

The Edinburgh Tattoo, themed ‘A Call to Gather’, ran from August 7 to 29 and featured massed pipes and drums from multiple nations.