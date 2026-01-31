Sukhu, Vinay Kumar hold meet with Patil, raise panchayat poll issues

The leaders also reviewed the ongoing ‘MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan’ being carried out by the party across the state. (Express photo)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Vinay Kumar on Saturday held a meeting with party’s state in-charge Rajani Patil to deliberate on organisational restructuring in the state. Rajya Sabha MP Patil was in Shimla on a two-day visit.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the formation of PCC, district, and block-level executive committees. The leaders also reviewed the ongoing ‘MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan’ being carried out by the party across the state. Deliberations were also held on the party’s future organisational strategy.

Sources said that Kumar urged Patil to expedite approval of the proposed district and block executive committees, stating that the formation of these bodies ahead of the upcoming Panchayat elections would give the party a strategic advantage. He said that once the committees are in place, party office-bearers would be assigned specific responsibilities for the panchayat polls. Sources maintained that the issue of the upcoming Rajya Sabha MP elections from the state was also discussed in the meeting. The tenure of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami will end in April this year.