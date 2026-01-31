Sukhu, Vinay Kumar hold meet with Patil, raise panchayat poll issues

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the formation of PCC, district, and block-level executive committees.

By: Express News Service
2 min readShimlaJan 31, 2026 09:38 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Vinay Kumar,The leaders also reviewed the ongoing ‘MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan’ being carried out by the party across the state. (Express photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Vinay Kumar on Saturday held a meeting with party’s state in-charge Rajani Patil to deliberate on organisational restructuring in the state. Rajya Sabha MP Patil was in Shimla on a two-day visit.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the formation of PCC, district, and block-level executive committees. The leaders also reviewed the ongoing ‘MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan’ being carried out by the party across the state. Deliberations were also held on the party’s future organisational strategy.

Sources said that Kumar urged Patil to expedite approval of the proposed district and block executive committees, stating that the formation of these bodies ahead of the upcoming Panchayat elections would give the party a strategic advantage. He said that once the committees are in place, party office-bearers would be assigned specific responsibilities for the panchayat polls. Sources maintained that the issue of the upcoming Rajya Sabha MP elections from the state was also discussed in the meeting. The tenure of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami will end in April this year.

The Himachal Congress chief also said that the party needs to intensify preparations for panchayat elections as these polls provide an important platform to promote leaders associated with the party at the grassroots level. He asserted that the Congress is fully prepared for the upcoming local body elections and will work with full strength to ensure the victory of candidates aligned with the party’s ideology.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
KCR
KCR agrees to police questioning after 'notice on wall' drama in Hyderabad
Salman Khan on Abhinav Kashyap
Salman Khan files defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap for making 'derogatory' remarks; seeks Rs 9 cr in damages
Women safety mumbai metro
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
IND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Live Blog
Advertisement