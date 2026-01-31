Sukhu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyr’s Day, observes fast against MGNREGA dilution

After paying homage, the Congress leaders also observed a two-hour fast in protest against the renaming and dilution of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

By: Express News Service
2 min readShimlaJan 31, 2026 01:12 PM IST
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Congress leaders observed Martyrs’ Day with tributes to Gandhi and a two-hour fast against alleged dilution of MGNREGA.Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Congress leaders observed Martyrs’ Day with tributes to Gandhi and a two-hour fast against alleged dilution of MGNREGA. (File)
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with the other Congress leaders Friday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary — observed as Martyrs’ Day (Shaheed Diwas), at the Ridge Ground, Shimla.

Sukhu said the BJP-led Union government has not only changed the name of the MGNREGA but has also undermined the very spirit of the scheme. Earlier the scheme provided employment opportunities, especially to the youth and women in rural areas, but now the employment avenues are being curtailed, he said.

The CM said, “Previously village pradhans had the powers to undertake works such as road construction under the MGNREGA, ensuring employment near people’s homes, and during the COVID-19 pandemic the scheme played a crucial role in providing maximum employment to the people. However the powers of panchayat pradhans have now been taken away. For the past 20 years, the MGNREGA had guaranteed employment and also provided for an unemployment allowance if work was not offered. Today’s two-hour fast was organised to protest against the systematic dismantling of the scheme.”

Meanwhile, responding to a query regarding the import duty on apples, Sukhu said he had raised the issue of lowering import duty on apples from New Zealand in his meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal. He said that any reduction in import duty would seriously harm apple growers of Himachal Pradesh. Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajni Patil, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Congress President Vinay Kumar and other senior Congress leaders were also present on the occasion.

