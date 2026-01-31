Sukhu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyr’s Day, observes fast against MGNREGA dilution

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with the other Congress leaders Friday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary — observed as Martyrs’ Day (Shaheed Diwas), at the Ridge Ground, Shimla.

After paying homage, the Congress leaders also observed a two-hour fast in protest against the renaming and dilution of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Sukhu said the BJP-led Union government has not only changed the name of the MGNREGA but has also undermined the very spirit of the scheme. Earlier the scheme provided employment opportunities, especially to the youth and women in rural areas, but now the employment avenues are being curtailed, he said.