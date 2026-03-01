Sukhu launches state-level HPV vaccination campaign

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Saturday launched the state-level Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign from Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, aimed at preventing cervical cancer among adolescent girls. Sukhu said 65,000 girls aged 14 years would be vaccinated over the period of next 90 days.
Addressing the gathering, he urged the parents, Panchayati Raj representatives and health workers to ensure the campaign’s success. He said timely diagnosis and proper treatment could make even serious diseases like cancer curable.
Expressing concern over the rising cancer cases in Himachal, Sukhu said the state will give special priority to strengthening healthcare services.
The CM claimed that for nearly four decades, governments had continued with conventional approaches.
But, he said, the present government has adopted the slogan “system transformation” to bring structural reforms.
He also announced that a state-of-the-art cancer hospital would be constructed in Hamirpur at a cost of Rs 300 crore to provide affordable and accessible treatment within the state. He also said within the next eight months, advanced world-class equipment would be installed at IGMC and all government medical colleges. The government will also upgrade zonal hospitals, model health institutions, Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) with modern technology on the lines of AIIMS over the next three years.
आज IGMC, शिमला से राज्य स्तरीय एचपीवी टीकाकरण अभियान का शुभारंभ किया।
कैंसर के बढ़ते मामले गंभीर चिंता का विषय हैं। राज्य सरकार इसकी रोकथाम और बेहतर उपचार के लिए पूरी तरह प्रतिबद्ध है। इस अभियान में अभिभावकों, पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों और स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों से सहयोग की अपेक्षा है।… pic.twitter.com/8V0kBA1Kp6
— Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) February 28, 2026
Sukhu said the government aimed to develop Himachal Pradesh as a hub for health tourism over the next five years, benefiting residents and healthcare professionals. He also said Rs 3,000 crore would be spent on installing high-end medical machinery.
He also announced the introduction of robotic surgery facilities in all five medical colleges, including at IGMC from March 10.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said the government will include the HPV vaccine in the routine immunisation programme and provide it free of cost under medical supervision.
