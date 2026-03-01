Sukhu launches state-level HPV vaccination campaign

The CM claimed that for nearly four decades, governments had continued with conventional approaches. (Source: X/@SukhuSukhvinder)

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Saturday launched the state-level Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign from Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, aimed at preventing cervical cancer among adolescent girls. Sukhu said 65,000 girls aged 14 years would be vaccinated over the period of next 90 days.

Addressing the gathering, he urged the parents, Panchayati Raj representatives and health workers to ensure the campaign’s success. He said timely diagnosis and proper treatment could make even serious diseases like cancer curable.

Expressing concern over the rising cancer cases in Himachal, Sukhu said the state will give special priority to strengthening healthcare services.

