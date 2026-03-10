Sukhu launches prepaid taxi service to 26 locations from Tutikandi ISBT

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched a prepaid taxi service from Tutikandi ISBT in Shimla.
The Taxi Union-operated prepaid taxi service, comprising a total of 115 vehicles, will cover 26 locations in Shimla city and two additional destinations, Chandigarh International Airport and Chandigarh city.
Under this facility, passengers will have to book taxis from the prepaid taxi counter at ISBT, Tutikandi, after making the payment at the counter, and they will receive a payment slip, which must be shown to the taxi driver. The driver would then drop the passenger at the designated destination. After returning to the station, the driver would submit the slip at the counter to receive payment for the journey.
The Himachal Pradesh Transport Department has revised the fare rates for pre-paid taxis operating on a point-to-point basis from the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Shimla, to Chandigarh.
A government spokesperson said, “The revised fares have been notified under the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Pre-Paid Taxi Scheme-2004. As per the revised rates, the fare from ISBT, Shimla, to Chandigarh (City) has been fixed at Rs 3,000 for taxi and Rs 5,000 for maxi, while the fare from ISBT, Shimla, to Chandigarh International Airport has been fixed at Rs 3500 for taxi and Rs 5,500 for maxi.”
As the fare would be paid in advance, passengers would not face any inconvenience or disputes with drivers regarding fares, the spokesperson added.
Sukhu said, “The initiative will ensure transparency as the Transport Department has notified the fare rates, and it will also enhance passenger safety and will benefit both tourists and residents.”
