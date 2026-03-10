Sukhu launches prepaid taxi service to 26 locations from Tutikandi ISBT

The Taxi Union-operated prepaid taxi service, comprising a total of 115 vehicles, will cover 26 locations in Shimla city and two additional destinations, Chandigarh International Airport and Chandigarh city. (Source: File)

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched a prepaid taxi service from Tutikandi ISBT in Shimla.

The Taxi Union-operated prepaid taxi service, comprising a total of 115 vehicles, will cover 26 locations in Shimla city and two additional destinations, Chandigarh International Airport and Chandigarh city.

Under this facility, passengers will have to book taxis from the prepaid taxi counter at ISBT, Tutikandi, after making the payment at the counter, and they will receive a payment slip, which must be shown to the taxi driver. The driver would then drop the passenger at the designated destination. After returning to the station, the driver would submit the slip at the counter to receive payment for the journey.