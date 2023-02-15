Sukhu launches Jio’s 5G service in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Tuesday launched the fifth generation (5G) internet network of telecom service provider Jio in the state.

“It has been a complete transformation in the telecom sector, as we began with landline during the time of the late Sukh Ram, the then Union telecom minister, to the 2G, and so on,” said Sukhu. Residents of Shimla, Hamirpur, Nadaun and Bilaspur will be able to avail 5G internet service now.

Expansion of 5G services would further strengthen the digital infrastructure in the state, which would bring new opportunities besides enriching the experiences for every individual especially students, businessmen and professionals, the chief minister said.

The 5G technology has an important role to play in the flagship projects of the state government related to tourism, healthcare, horticulture, agriculture, education and others, Sukhu said. The government is mulling to introduce world-class technology in health institutions and all six medical colleges. The latest 5G connectivity will prove a boon in research and reference for the doctors, he said in a statement issued here.

The government is also committed to bring radical changes in education sector as well and latest courses on robotics, blockchain technology, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning will be introduced in technical educational institutions from the next academic session, so that the youth can get better employment opportunities in these sectors. For this purpose, the state government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore, he informed.