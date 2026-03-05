Sukhu govt paves way for panchayat polls; withdraws earlier order under Disaster Act

The BJP had accused the state government of deferring the panchayat elections, fearing defeat, a charge denied by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh who had asserted that the government was acting under the ambit of the Constitution.

The Himachal Pradesh government has withdrawn an order issued last year deferring elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and urban local bodies until restoration of proper road connectivity across the state, officials Thursday said. The withdrawal of the order paves the way for elections in over 3,500 gram panchayats across the state

The panchayat elections were originally scheduled to take place between December 2025 and January 2026, but were deferred following a notification issued on October 8, 2025 by Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, who is also the chairman of the state executive committee. That notification was issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 keeping in view disruptions in connectivity in several parts of the state. It had stated that elections would be conducted only after proper communication and connectivity were restored, so that voters and polling staff would not face any inconvenience.