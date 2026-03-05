Sukhu govt paves way for panchayat polls; withdraws earlier order under Disaster Act

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Himachal Pradesh government has withdrawn an order issued last year deferring elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and urban local bodies until restoration of proper road connectivity across the state, officials Thursday said. The withdrawal of the order paves the way for elections in over 3,500 gram panchayats across the state
The panchayat elections were originally scheduled to take place between December 2025 and January 2026, but were deferred following a notification issued on October 8, 2025 by Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, who is also the chairman of the state executive committee. That notification was issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 keeping in view disruptions in connectivity in several parts of the state. It had stated that elections would be conducted only after proper communication and connectivity were restored, so that voters and polling staff would not face any inconvenience.
The order, withdrawing the earlier notification was also issued by the Chief Secretary. It said that considering the orders passed by the Supreme Court on February 13, 2026 and the fact that connectivity across the state has also improved, the earlier order made under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, stands withdrawn.
A public interest litigation was filed in the Himachal Pradesh High Court on the delay in holding the elections. In its judgment delivered on January 9, 2026, the High Court had directed the state government and departments concerned to complete the process of reorganisation of Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies in accordance with the Constitution by February 28, 2026, and to conduct elections by April 30.
The state government had challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court by filing a special leave petition. The apex court, however, directed the State Election Commission, Panchayati Raj Department, Urban Development Department and State Disaster Management Authority to finalise and complete the pending processes by March 31 and complete elections by May 31.
Earlier, the BJP had accused the state government of deferring the panchayat elections, fearing defeat, a charge denied by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh who had asserted that the government was acting under the ambit of the Constitution.
