Sukhu attends luncheon with Haryana Congress MLAs as they leave for Kasauli

Principal Media Adviser to CM Sukhu, Naresh Chauhan, said, “The CM attended the lunch where Haryana Congress MLAs were also present and held discussions.”

A day ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, 31 Haryana Congress MLAs, who were lodged at a hotel in New Kufri, were shifted to Kasauli in Solan district amid tight security after a luncheon with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at a British-era Wildflower Hall hotel at Chharabra, close to the house of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, on the outskirts of Shimla on Sunday afternoon.

The Congress MLAs left Kufri in three small buses within a heavily guarded motorcade. Sources said that 40 rooms have been booked for them at a hotel in Kasauli, located about 60 km from Chandigarh.

Amid concerns over influencing and cross-voting, the Congress had moved its Haryana MLAs to a hotel in New Kufri two days ago. The Rajya Sabha elections for two seats in Haryana will be held between 9 am and 4 pm on March 16, while the counting of votes will take place from 5 pm the same day. Two Rajya Sabha seats would fall vacant in Haryana as BJP members Kiran Choudhry and Ram Chander Jangra are set to complete their terms on April 9.