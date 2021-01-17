NIA notices bid to gag voice of dissent, BJP unleashing political terrorism: Khaira

Khaira said the BJP government had tried all cheap tactics to derail the farmers' agitation by calling them Khalistanis, terrorists, Naxals and accusing them of being funded from countries like China and Pakistan. (file)

Former leader of opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Sunday said the BJP was unleashing political terrorism through misuse of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA) law to gag the voice of all those supporting farmers’ agitation. He warned the government that in case they did not stop intimidating social activists and farm leaders through the NIA, they would build a mass movement against the politics of vendetta and intimidation by the BJP government.

He called upon Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to take up the large-scale targeting of innocent Sikhs under the new UAPA law by the BJP government.

In a press release, Khaira criticised the BJP government for “unleashing a reign of terror upon social activists and farm leaders” by serving them NIA notices. He said the NIA notices sent to many frontline activists who are supporting the farmers’ agitation is being done under a well-planned conspiracy by the BJP government to terrorise, intimidate and gag the voice of all those who are supporting and participating in the farmers’ agitation. This amounted to unleashing political terrorism upon all those agitating peacefully, he added.

Khaira said the BJP government had tried all cheap tactics to derail the farmers’ agitation by calling them Khalistanis, terrorists, Naxals and accusing them of being funded from countries like China and Pakistan. When all these theatrics of the BJP failed to dampen the spirit of the farmers’ agitation, the BJP government is now hitting below the belt and misusing NIA to summon people in fabricated FIRs registered under the UAPA law.

Mentioning the names of youth icon Deep Sidhu, SGPC member Baldev Singh Sirsa and Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who have been served NIA notices, Khaira said it seemed the BJP government is unable to digest any kind of dissent or even peaceful demonstrations on the issue of the three anti-farmer laws. More than two dozen such activists and farm leaders have been targeted by the NIA through such notices that also include religious people like Jasbir Singh Rode, ex-Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib.

The MLA said he visited four villages in Patiala and Mansa districts where six Dalit youths had been arrested by calling them Khalistani modules. The Punjab Police had to release two boys as there was no evidence to show their connection to any terror activity.

Khaira said the NIA had been set up to fight anti-India terror activities but now the UAPA and the NIA were being misused by the BJP government to target its political opponents.