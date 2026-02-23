Razing ‘illegal’ gate at Khaira’s residence acquire political colour as Congress brass fire salvos at Mann

Warring, Bajwa, Pargat and Channi come together, criticising move as 'political harassment aimed at muzzling Khaira’s criticism of AAP';

By: Express News Service
3 min readChandigarh, JalandharUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 08:28 PM IST
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh KhairaCongress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira appealed to his supporters to assemble at his residence by 7 am, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was attempting to demolish a portion of his house without valid grounds or a notice. (Source: FB)
Make us preferred source on Google

The demolition of a gate allegedly installed illegally on a street at Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s residence at Ramgarh village in Punjab’s Kapurthala district on Monday morning acquired political colour with his party’s brass and supporters protesting the move and criticising the Punjab government for “political harassment aimed at muzzling Khaira’s criticism of the ruling party”.

Before the demolition, Khaira appealed to his supporters to assemble at his residence by 7 am, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was attempting to demolish a portion of his house without valid grounds or a notice.

In response to his appeal, his supporters gathered at his residence in large numbers and raised slogans against the state government as the authorities removed the alleged unauthorised gate in the presence of the police, the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), and Tehsildar Balwinder Singh.

Defending the action, DSP Karnail Singh said, “The gate was installed illegally to close the street, and thus, it was removed, and the street was reopened for the general public.”

Khaira, MLA from the Bholath constituency, was at his residence and strongly objected to the demolition, alleging that the authorities attempted to demolish a portion of his house without serving a prior notice. He accused the administration of acting under “illegal orders” of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

“They were trying to bulldoze my house wall deceitfully. Sufficient space was left on the street to avoid any inconvenience to the public. This is my family property for 50 years,” Khaira said, accusing the state government of “targeting political opponents”.

Announcing legal action, Khaira said he would shortly approach the Punjab & Haryana High Court against the illegal demolition of his lawful property, and vowed to take the matter to its logical conclusion and ensure that “all guilty police and civil officials responsible for this unlawful and politically motivated action are brought to justice and punished through due process of law”.

Story continues below this ad

A statement issued in Chandigarh, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, “This is nothing but political harassment by the government. The blatant misuse of power to silence opposition voices is deeply undemocratic and completely unacceptable. If there was any alleged violation, the government should have followed due process and served a proper notice.”

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa said in a post on X: “Power is temporary, but accountability is permanent. To CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal and officials following his unjust orders, every act will be remembered. Misuse of authority will not be forgotten.”

Congress Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh called the demolition “outright hooliganism” by the Punjab Government and police against Khaira. “The sole objective is clear: to silence the voice of the Opposition.”

Congress Jalandhar MP and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said in an X post: “I strongly condemn this vindictive action against our Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira. After registering six cases and keeping him in jail for a prolonged period, the government is once again resorting to political harassment. This misuse of power to silence opposition voices is unacceptable.”

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
lutyens bust
Lutyens’ bust replaced with Rajaji’s: Decolonisation and its layered messaging
While she achieved superstardom as a child artiste, she also made her mark as a leading actor, and her debut film as a heroine became an industry hit.
Mollywood's most successful child superstar was also a style icon; her debut film as lead actress broke records; she quit at height of her fame
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Live Blog
Advertisement