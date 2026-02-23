Razing ‘illegal’ gate at Khaira’s residence acquire political colour as Congress brass fire salvos at Mann

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira appealed to his supporters to assemble at his residence by 7 am, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was attempting to demolish a portion of his house without valid grounds or a notice. (Source: FB)

The demolition of a gate allegedly installed illegally on a street at Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s residence at Ramgarh village in Punjab’s Kapurthala district on Monday morning acquired political colour with his party’s brass and supporters protesting the move and criticising the Punjab government for “political harassment aimed at muzzling Khaira’s criticism of the ruling party”.

Before the demolition, Khaira appealed to his supporters to assemble at his residence by 7 am, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was attempting to demolish a portion of his house without valid grounds or a notice.

In response to his appeal, his supporters gathered at his residence in large numbers and raised slogans against the state government as the authorities removed the alleged unauthorised gate in the presence of the police, the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), and Tehsildar Balwinder Singh.