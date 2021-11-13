Sukhpal Khaira sent to seven-day Enforcement Directorate custody

A court in Mohali Friday sent former Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira to the Enforcement Directorate’s custody for seven days. Khaira was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case and in another pertaining to fake passport racket.

Khaira will be produced in the Mohali court on November 18 after his remand period ends, said Mehtab Khaira, the MLA’s son who is also an advocate.

While coming out of the court, Khaira said he was “innocent” and termed the ED’s action as “total victimisation.”

Mehtab too called his father’s arrest “unconstitutional and illegal.” and alleged political vendetta.

He said that the ED is questioning his father about USD 1 lakh that was actually donated to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“The funding had gone to AAP and the party should be questioned about it. My father did not have anything to do with it,” Mehtab claimed.

He further said that his father has appeared before ED 11 times and presented all the documents.

The ED has alleged that Khaira is an “accomplice” of a drug case convicts and fake passport racketeers. The politician had denied any wrongdoing and had said he was being targeted by central agencies as he has been vocal against the Centre’s three new farm laws.

Last month, his resignation as a legislator was accepted by the Punjab assembly speaker. Khaira,56, had resigned as an MLA before rejoining the Congress in June.