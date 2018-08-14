Sukhpal Khaira, Kanwar Sandhu cite SIT report: ‘Dera men behind bid on Daduwal’s life’

MLAs Sukhpal Khaira and Kanwar Sandhu during a press conference in Chandigarh Monday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) MLAs Sukhpal Khaira and Kanwar Sandhu during a press conference in Chandigarh Monday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

A status report submitted by Ranbir Singh Khatra, DIG (Ludhiana range) and chairman of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into desecration incidents, to Justice Ranjit Singh Commission has revealed a conspiracy hatched at the highest level in the Dera Sacha Sauda to kill Sikh preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal and to commit desecration of Guru Granth Sahib.

The SIT report was submitted to Justice Ranjit Singh on June 15 this year has found that prominent Dera members, who were part of an apex 45-member committee of the Dera, were behind the conspiracy in 2015 to target Daduwal in order to get back at the Sikh hardliners and preachers who had been opposing the congregation of Dera Sacha Sauda followers.

The report was Monday shared by dissident AAP MLAs, Sukhpal Khaira and Kanwar Sandhu with mediapersons, alleging that the previous SAD-BJP government, as well as the present Congress government, were “soft” on the Dera because of “vote politics”. The SIT report has also categorically said that the desecration incidents in Bargari in Faridkot were also the handiwork of Dera followers at the behest of their seniors.

The report says that one Mohinder Pal was a prominent member of the group of persons who hatched the conspiracy to “eliminate” Daduwal and among those who were privy to the plan was Rakesh Dirba, personal assistant to Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and who is now in judicial custody at Ambala jail. “This entire incident, which sparked communal passions of Sikhs in Punjab was done at behest of the Dera chief and Dirba must be questioned by the Punjab Police to expose the role of the Dera chief,” said Kanwar Sandhu.

The investigations of the SIT revealed that it was decided that two persons would go to the congregation of Daduwal at Bhikhi, in district Mansa and attack him. Mohinder Pal, the mastermind, had decided that followers of the Dera would be sent disguised as Daduwal’s followers to create a commotion so that the attackers could escape easily. “However, when this plan was discussed in the district level meeting of Dera Sacha Sauda, the members expressed reservations and the plan was called off. Thereafter, they planned to carry out some other act to ‘teach a lesson’ to the Sikh preachers and hardliners,” the report states.

Mohinderpal has also been identified by the SIT as the mastermind behind the theft of a ‘bir’ of the Guru Granth Sahib from the gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh wala village which was later desecrated in Bargari.

Alleging that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had abandoned its Panthic ideals to tie up with Dera Sacha Sauda ahead of the Assembly elections, Khaira said this was done in gross violation of Panthic sentiments due to the desecration incidents.

The Congress has also not taken any action till date because votes are “more dear” to the party and it needs votes of Dera followers, he added. “We know we may face threats and we may lose votes by highlighting this matter so it was only after a lot of deliberation we decide to speak out,” said Sandhu. He further demanded to know why have the four policemen who have been named in FIR in Behbal Kalan firing not been arrested. “We are not against Dera supporters. We know that they go there for ‘sewa’ but the black sheep among them should be identified,” he said.

Khaira also announced that the dissident MLAs and other leaders of their group would take part in a protest march on August 20 from Bargari to Faridkot dist HQs demanding action in the case.

Sukhpal Khaira and Kanwar Sandhu said no one from the Delhi leadership of the party had approached them till date on the issue of reconciliation. “However, we are in touch with some MLAs who have not yet joined us. Around six to seven of them are in touch with us,” claimed Sandhu.

