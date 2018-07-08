Order CBI probe in police-drug mafia nexus, send DGP on leave: Khaira to Punjab CM

Khaira said there were serious charges against the DGP for “shielding former Moga SSP Raj Jit Singh. Khaira said there were serious charges against the DGP for “shielding former Moga SSP Raj Jit Singh.

Punjab’s Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira has written to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, urging him to order a time-bound CBI probe into the role of senior police officers in drug peddling and send Director General of Police Suresh Arora on leave pending the inquiry. Khaira said there were serious charges against the DGP for “shielding former Moga SSP Raj Jit Singh and ultimately having links with the drug cartel through officers like drug accused Inspector Inderjeet Singh, to whom he also gave a commendation certificate”.

“My charges of police connivance with drug mafia stand substantiated by your actions against senior police officers. You have recently dismissed a DSP level officer, transferred the controversial SSP Moga, besides action against other junior police officers,” said Khaira in the letter. He said the CM must be aware that the anti-drug STF and the SIT reports submitted in the Punjab and Haryana High Court had pointed a finger against top police officers “for having deep connections with the dismissed Inspector Inderjeet Singh”. “It is hard to believe that a junior-level officer like Inderjeet could have been the kingpin of such a widespread drug racket in Punjab,” said Khaira.

The LoP also requested Amarinder to reconsider the en masse dope test of all government employees. “Many government employee unions have demanded dope test of the political class of the state as well. In order to avoid social stigma, many political leaders, including ministers and MLAs, have made a beeline to get their dope tests done. As such, the focus of debate has shifted from the real issue of drug mafia having deep connections with the police officers of the state, to a non-issue of dope test,” Khaira said in the letter.

He said dope tests should be conducted on the police officers, and not the entire constabulary. “The dope tests should be conducted randomly with a surprise element, as it is impossible to get a positive result by voluntary methods,” he said.

