Sukhpal Khaira booked for sexual harassment over posts on AAP leader; cops issue notice to X

The Punjab Police has registered an FIR against Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira on charges of sexually harassing and insulting modesty of a woman and criminal intimidation following a complaint by an Aam Aadmi Party leader who had flagged his posts against her on social media platform X. Khaira termed the FIR and attempt to muzzle his voice.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 79, 351 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, it has been learnt.

Section 75(1)(iv) of BNS deals with sexual harassment (sexually coloured remarks). Section 75(3) deals with punishment for Section 75(1)(iv) and prescribes imprisonment for up to one year, a fine, or both. Section 79 of BNS deals with insulting the modesty of a woman through any word, gesture, or act and covers verbal abuse, vulgar gestures, or digital messages meant to degrade a woman’s modesty.