Sukhna lake: Vendors assault each other over wooing customers

Visitors at Sukhna Lake were left in shock as three vendors near the cafeteria area assaulted each other on Monday night, after a row about wooing customers.

Advertising

The incident occurred after two visitors, who had approached a vendor selling golgappa, suddenly changed their direction and went to a vendor selling bhelpuri. As the visitor couple left, three vendors quarrelled among themselves and subsequently, heated arguments turned into violent attacks.

The vendors were identified as Johny (19) of Kaimbwala village, Bikram (23) of Manimajra and Mukesh (33) of Dhanas. All the three accused were arrested under the preventive Sections 107/151 of the CrPC, following which, they were produced in the court of a local SDM and released on bail on Tuesday.

Sources said that the three vendors were cousins and their too had been putting up stalls at Sukhna Lake for many years. They also said that the vendors had got into arguments over wooing customers and selling the same dishes, earlier as well.

Advertising

One of the eyewitness of the incident said, “Everything was normal. Suddenly three vendors started thrashing each others. If one was kicking, another was punching. They were blaming each other for ruing each other’s businesses. Johny was asking Bikram to not put up his golgappa stall here, whereas, Mukesh was asking both of them to not sell bhelpuri. It was an ugly scene. Moreover, it has become a routine affair. Vendors usually indulge in arguments with each others accusing each other of destroying their incomes.”

Following the incident, a police party headed by ASI Jagdish Singh from the Sukhna Lake police post overpowered the three accused and rushed them to the police post. A police officer said, “There are over two dozen vendors sitting around Sukhna Lake and the most of them are relatives of each other. The Municipal Corporation is issuing receipts to the vendors for sitting by the lake. The arrested vendors had received minor injuries.”

The MC Enforcement Inspector Sunil Dutt said, “Vendors of Sukhna Lake have been allotted space at Sector 8 but as a writ is pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, they were allowed to sit in the vicinity of the lake. The matter is listed for hearing on September 11.”