Sukhna Lake gets Ramsar tag, puts Chandigarh on global wetland map

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Chandigarh's iconic Sukhna Lake has been designated as India's 103rd Ramsar site, granting international protection status to the crucial migratory bird habitat.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
4 min readChandigarhUpdated: Oct 16, 2026 08:44 AM IST
sukhna lakeSukhna Lake has been assigned Site Number 2602 on the Ramsar List. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
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The Ramsar Convention on Thursday announced that Chandigarh’s Sukhna Wetland had been added to its list, placing the city’s prized water body on the global map of wetlands and bringing renewed focus on the conservation of its ecosystem.

Sukhna has been assigned Site Number 2602 on the Ramsar List. Ramsar sites are also called Wetlands of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention, an environmental treaty established in 1971.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav posted on X, “India’s Ramsar site tally reaches 103. India continues to strengthen its commitment to wetland conservation, with Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh and Sauj Jheel in Uttar Pradesh becoming the latest additions to the list of Ramsar Sites.”

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“I congratulate Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh for this feat,” he said. “Dear travellers, do visit Sukhna and Sauj next time you have a couple of days at hand.”

The UT Chandigarh Administrator and Punjab Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, hailed it as a historic milestone for environmental conservation and sustainable ecosystem management.

Kataria congratulated the people of Chandigarh, conservationists, experts, the Forest and Wildlife Department, and all concerned for their unrelenting dedication toward protecting this iconic natural ecosystem.

“Addition of Sukhna Wetland to this prestigious international framework has further enhanced the country’s global leadership in wetland conservation, biodiversity protection, and sustainable ecosystem management.”

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Located at the edge of Chandigarh at the foothills of the Outer Himalayas, and spread over nearly 565 acres, the wetland supports a range of habitats, including open water, shoreline vegetation, scrub and forest, making it an important refuge for wildlife amid the urban landscape.

Officials from the Chandigarh Administration said a major factor behind its ecological significance is its role as a habitat for resident waterbirds and migratory birds.

An official statement said it is particularly important for resident water birds and other migrating birds along the Central Asian Flyway, providing feeding, breeding, roosting, and wintering habitats. Notable species include the vulnerable common pochard (Aythya ferina) and the endangered Pallas’ fish eagle (Haliaeetus leucoryphus). The shallow littoral habitats also support reptiles such as the endangered black pond turtle (Geoclemys hamiltonii).

The prominent city landmark is also a vital life support system and biodiversity hotspot that provides critical habitat for thousands of migratory birds navigating the Central Asian Flyway each year, it said.

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A senior UT Administration officer had earlier said the proposal had received approval from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and endorsement from the Ministry of External Affairs before being forwarded for international recognition.

The proposal was cleared by the UT State Wetland Authority in September 2025, underlining the administration’s push to secure international recognition for the lake.

“The Ramsar designation is more than an international label for one of Chandigarh’s best-known landmarks. It places greater emphasis on safeguarding the catchment, maintaining water quality, protecting habitats and ensuring that recreational use does not undermine the ecological functions that make Sukhna internationally significant,” the officer said.

What makes Sukhna a Ramsar site?

The Ramsar Convention, an intergovernmental treaty adopted in 1971 in the Iranian city of Ramsar, provides a framework for the conservation and wise use of wetlands. India became a party to the convention on February 1, 1982.

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A wetland can qualify for Ramsar status if it meets at least one of the convention’s nine criteria. These include being a rare or unique wetland, supporting threatened species, maintaining regional biodiversity, providing essential habitat during critical stages of wildlife life cycles, or supporting significant populations of waterbirds, fish and other wetland-dependent animals.

The criteria include wetlands that regularly support at least 20,000 waterbirds or at least 1 per cent of a particular waterbird species or subspecies. Other criteria recognise wetlands that support threatened species, indigenous fish diversity and important breeding or migration habitats.

Recognition brings responsibility

While the Ramsar tag gives Sukhna international visibility, its long-term ecological health will depend on how effectively the wetland and its catchment are managed.

The sediment inflow from the catchment and invasive species, however, remain key management challenges.

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Preservation measures include soil and moisture conservation to reduce erosion and sediment loads, along with periodic removal of invasive plants.

The lake has also faced siltation challenges for decades.

– With PTI inputs

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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