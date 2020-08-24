Sukhna floodgates opened after water crosses danger mark, houses at Khuda Lahora flooded

Inundated houses at Khuda Lahora, Chandigarh, after heavy rainfall on Saturday night. (Express photo)

Heavy rains on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday wreaked havoc as over 100 houses at Khuda Lahora were flooded after water was released from check dams of Patiala ki Rao and even Sukhna Lake’s flood gates were opened as it crossed the danger mark.

Around 3 am, officials of the engineering wing had to open the flood gates of the Sukhna Lake in a rush, after water crossed the danger mark of 1,163 feet.

The gates were last opened in 2018 and before that in 2008, both times when the water had crossed the danger mark.

As the lake’s flood gates were opened, the bridge towards Bapu Dham was closed for public for a short period, to avert any damage to life or property. The officials also immediately alerted the areas adjoining the Sukhna choe like Kishangarh when the gates were opened.

An alert was also sounded to the Punjab and Haryana governments.

Meanwhile, in Khuda Lahora, houseowners of over 100 houses had to face midnight woes after their houses got flooded with about 3 feet of water.

Upset residents said that there was no warning from the authorities about the check dams being opened and water being released. Patiala ki Rao is a seasonal rivulet and the residents alleged that the drains were clogged, which led to the flooding. Residents alleged that they have been requesting the civic body to clear the blocked drains but to no avail.

They added that even after intimating authorities about the flooding, it took the civic officials about one hour to reach the area and clear the drains.

