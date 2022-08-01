Sukhna floodgate opened after water level nears danger mark

The Chandigarh administration on Sunday opened the floodgate of Sukhna Lake as the water level reached 1,162.70 feet.

Due to heavy rains in the Sukhna catchment area and the city on Sunday, the water level of the lake was just few notches below the danger mark because of which floodgate has to be opened.

An alert was also issued to the surrounding areas by the administration regarding this. The floodgate was opened at 3.10 pm on Sunday. In the neighboring states, the officials of Mohali and Patiala were informed in this regard.

On July 17 too the Chandigarh administration had to open the floodgate of Sukhna, after the water level of the lake touched 1,162.45 feet. The danger mark of the lake is 1,163 feet and last year the flood gate was opened at the same time when the water level had touched 1,162 feet.

Heavy rains also caused a tree to fall in Sector 22. Though no damage to life or property was reported but the tree had to be cleared after the horticulture department was informed.

Heavy rains also led to waterlogging in many areas in the Tricity, leading to traffic snarls.