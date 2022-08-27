Sukhna catchment area: Experts can decide accuracy of the map, Survey of India says in affidavit to HC

In an affidavit submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Survey of India (SoI) (Union of India) submitted that as far the accuracy of the Map 2004 (prepared by the Survey) is concerned, features of the Sukhna Lake catchment area, as shown in the map are accurate according to the scale of the Map. The SoI also added that the accuracy in the matter can be decided by a group of experts, like hydrologists, geographers and the UT engineering wing.

The HC was hearing a review application challenging the order of the court passed on March 2, 2020, pertaining to the catchment area. The petitioners contended that the foundation of the directions and every aspect of the said judgment is affected by and revolves around the determination of catchment area of the Sukhna, which has been erroneously adopted based on the Survey of India Map dated September 21, 2004.

The review application has been filed by Kansal Enclave Residents Welfare Association, Kansal Residents Protection of Rights and Welfare Association, residents of Kansal village, and Punjab.

In the affidavit filed before the division bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Harinder Singh Sidhu, the SoI, through Superintending Surveyor, Gaurav Kumar, stated that “A group of experts i.e., hydrologists, geographers, and UT engineer department, can decide whether this map is suitable for the determination of the catchment area or not.”

In the affidavit submitted on Friday, the Survey of India, mentioned, “The Survey of India provides only the topographical data to show the terrain of the area and terrain is shown by the contours. Contour plays an important role in the determination of the catchment area. The catchment area of Sukhna Lake has been marked as interpreted from this Map.”

“Topographical survey with smaller contour intervals as suggested by the group of experts for the whole area or plain areas with a gentle gradient would be carried out as an extra-departmental project by the Survey of India”, it was added.

The final delineation as recommended by the team of experts would be shown by the Survey of India on the topographical map of the area. Any demarcation, if required, could be carried out on the ground in presence of the officials concerned by the Survey of India, SoI further suggested.