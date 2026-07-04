Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa meets Amit Shah; denies buzz of rift in Congress

Randhawa later told reporters that he had written to PM Narendra Modi almost a month ago and raised the issue of “gangsters ruling the state, extortion, and Pak-sponsored narco-terrorism, especially in the border districts of Punjab”.

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhJul 4, 2026 06:14 AM IST
Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. (Express Photo)Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. (Express Photo)
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Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Friday denied speculation that his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah carried any political undertone amid talk of a rift in his party. He insisted that his meeting with Shah was solely regarding Punjab’s security and law-and-order challenges.

When asked by reporters to comment on the meeting held at the residence of former CM Charanjit Singh Channi Friday, he said, “It is worth reflecting on the fact that things should not have reached this stage. After holding so many meetings and still not getting satisfied is very unfortunate…”

In his meeting with Shah, Randhawa raised the issue of “deteriorating’’ law and order in the border state.

Randhawa later told reporters that he had written to PM Narendra Modi almost a month ago and raised the issue of “gangsters ruling the state, extortion, and Pak-sponsored narco-terrorism, especially in the border districts of Punjab”.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Randhawa said, “My meeting with Shah was completely non-political.”

Reiterating his commitment to the Congress, he said, “I am performing my duties with complete honesty.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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