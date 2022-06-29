Sukhi reminds AAP of progress made in 75 years, they hit back

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha Tuesday saw a heated exchange of words between Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi and AAP MLA after the former said it was wrong to say that nothing happened in the 75 years of rule of successive governments.

While welcoming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for announcing a medical college at freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s birthplace, Sukhi said it would not be possible to construct it at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

“They talk about medical colleges and health and say nothing happened in 75 years. This building (Vidhan Sabha) came within last 75 years. You start from Amritsar and come to Chandigarh, the four lanes from Bathinda to Chandigarh and to Delhi were constructed within last 75 years. If Bhakra Dam was constructed, it was also constructed within 75 years. If you became doctors, engineers or MLAs, it is the legacy of 75 years. Today if polio has been eradicated and if we heading for eradication of TB, if taking malaria towards that direction and if small pox has been ended, it is also the legacy of 75 years. If we talk about average life expectancy which has increased from 37 years to 70 years now, it is also the legacy of the doctors and successive governments,” Sukhi said.

He also hit out at AAP government in Delhi alleging poor handling of Covid pandemic, triggering sharp reactions from treasury benches with Speaker urging them to maintain order.

Hitting back, Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the health facilities in Punjab were best till 1968 when the state’s population was 1.5 crore and the health sector was allocated 12 per cent ofg the budget. In 1980, the health budget was reduced to 10 per cent and subsequently after 35 to 40 years, when environment got polluted and population also reached nearly 3 crore, the health budget came down to four per cent. Hayer also talked about cancer train from Punjab leaving for Bikaner. He also alleged vaccine scam, buprenorphine and Fateh Kit scams and said that is why “new party has come [to power] with 92 seats. Congress MLA Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, while reacting to Meet

Hayer’ remarks on cancer train from Punjab going to Bikaner, said, “Cancer is everywhere in world and in India…Delhi is ranked second in cancer prevalence”. AAP legislator Saravjit Kaur Manuke said if according to opposition leaders the hospitals in the state were good, why their leaders go abroad at the expense of state exchequer.