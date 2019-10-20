Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa resigns as SAD’s leader in Rajya Sabha

Veteran leader and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Saturday said he has resigned as the leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the Upper House. Dhindsa (82) said he tendered his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday and also informed the same to the party on Friday.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the SAD, while reacting to Dhindsa’s resignation, clarified that the party had already informed the Parliamentary Affairs Minister about the change in its leadership in the Rajya Sabha in June this year. A copy of the same was also sent to Secretary General of Rajya Sabha, it said.

Dhindsa’s Rajya Sabha tenure ends in April 2022.

Apparently unhappy over the functioning of the party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Dhindsa had earlier quit from all party posts in September last year. However, Dhindsa who was party’s secretary genera and a core committee member, had cited health reasons for stepping down from all party posts.

He had told his son, former Punjab finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa, not to contest the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year as Akali nominee from Sangrur. Parminder, however contested the elections, unsucessfully. Dhindsa did not campaign for son during the elections.

Advertising

Parminder is currently the leader of SAD legislature party in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, a position earlier held by Sukhbir who had to resign as Jalalabad MLA after his election as Ferozepur MP.

The recent development involving Dhindsa comes at a time when bypolls to four assembly seats in Punjab are scheduled on October 21. Alliance partners SAD and BJP are contesting two seats each. Dhindsa’s move is being seen as an apparent attempt to deal a yet another political jolt to Sukhbir just ahead of bypolls in which SAD candidates are contesting from Dakha and Jalalabad.

Dhindsa’s move also comes at a time when there are murmurs in political circles that not everything was well in SAD-BJP alliance in Punjab with a section of saffron party leadership demanding a bigger share of seats in the state in the future Assembly election. As per the existing seat sharing arrangment, out of total 117 seats, SAD contests 94 and BJP 23.

Earlier this year, Dhindsa was conferred with Padma Bhushan by the Union government.

Asked why he tendered his resignation, Dhindsa said, “No comments.”

However, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said the party had already elected Rajya Sabha MPs Balwinder Singh Bhunder as party’s leader and Naresh Gujral as deputy leader in the Upper House. “The SAD has already informed the Parliamen-tary Affairs Minister about the change in leadership in Rajya Sabha on June 12”, he tweeted.

The letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister, shared on twitter by Cheema, was signed by “party president” and “Leader SAD Parliamentary Party” Sukhbir.

“Leader of the party in Rajya Sabha is changed in the Rajya Sabha. They may have changed (it) at their home,” said Dhindsa, adding that had he been replaced, “Rajya Sabha chairman would have informed me when I went to submit my resignation.” He also said, “In last session, I had been invited as leader of SAD Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha”.

There are three Akali MPs in Rajya Sabha – Dhindsa, Bhunder and Gujral – and two in Lok Sabha – Sukhbir and his Union minister wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal.