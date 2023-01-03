Sukhbir’s visit to Indira assassin’s house: Junior Badal warming up to extremists for support, says AAP

A day after former deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal visited the house of Satwant Singh, the assassin of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the political opponents, including the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in Punjab are keeping their eye on the move.

A few leaders said that the junior Badal was trying to “warm up” to extremists to not only “get some support base for the otherwise rejected party” but also trying to “destabilise the AAP government”. The leaders said that Sukhbir Badal, who had once claimed to make his party’s face “secular” by giving tickets to many Hindus, was struggling to get support so that he could improve his party’s tally in the Vidhan Sabha next time. The party has only three MLAs in a House of 117.

“He had not visited these people for long. Now, when his party has been pushed to the fringes, he is trying to do all this. Whenever they are out of power, they start thinking about these people. He is just trying to play with the emotions of a few people,” said Malvinder Singh Kang, chief spokesperson of AAP.

He called it an “opportunistic move” and added, “What do you think he is doing? All these rivals are trying to spoil the law and order in the state so that the government focuses all its energies in that direction. They know that the AAP regime has outdone them. What they could not do in their 25 years’ rule, the current regime has done it in nine months of its rule.”

Kang said that these people won’t succeed as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav were on top of the situation. “But let me ask him a question. How many times has he raised the issue of Sikh prisoners? Does he think people would buy his crocodile tears now?” Former deputy CM and Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa too echoed similar sentiments when he asked, “Tell me why he went to Satwant Singh’s house after 25 years? Why did he not go when he was the deputy CM. Why did his father not do anything for them when he was the CM of the state for 25 years? His father patronised these people by encouraging ‘dharmi faujis’ for mutiny. After they left their jobs, nobody cared for them. He went to the ‘bhogs’ of terrorists. But what did he do for their families? They are only playing with their emotions. He needs to tell us how many ‘dharmi faujis’ he adjusted in his government. How many Jodhpur detainees he compensated?”

He also asked Sukhbir Badal as to how many cases “of release of TADA accused” he recommended when he held the home portfolio in the state.

A SAD leader said that there was nothing new in Sukhbir Badal going to the house of Indira Gandhi’s assassin. “Family members of Satwant Singh are associated with Akali Dal. Why would the party president not go to them. The political leaders are making an issue out of nothing.”