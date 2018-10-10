Sukhbir’s responsibility to take party seniors along: DSGMC president Manjit Singh G K

Sukhbir Singh Badal. Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The functioning of Shiromani Akali Dal under the command of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was questioned once again Tuesday, when Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjit Singh G K said there was a “problem in connect with Taksali Akali leadership” and it was the responsibility of the party president to take the senior leadership of the party along.

Earlier, a section of SAD leaders close to Badals went into a tizzy on Tuesday morning amid reports that Manjit G K had quit as DSGMC president. He, however, later clarified that he had just handed over charge to DSGMC senior vice president Harmeet Singh Kalka due to his personal engagements outside Delhi.

“Other day I was in Patna Sahib, day before that I was in Dagshai Public School, tomorrow I will be in Punjab and then I will be out of the country for six to seven days. Due to this reason, I had handed over the charge to senior vice president and it is nothing new. Whenever I am away, I have been handing over the charge,” said GK, when contacted.

Already shaken by the voices of dissent within the party over Akal Takht pardon controversy relating to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Rahim Singh, SAD, however, quickly switched to “damage control” mode and reached out to GK.

Harmeet Singh Kalka held a press conference in Delhi and showed media copies of similar orders to hand over the command of the DSGMC president in the recent past. He said the recent order of handing over the charge was dated October 5.

SAD’s Delhi affairs in-charge, Balwinder Singh Bhunder, and senior party leader Bikram Singh Majithia too were understood to have held meetings with G K in Delhi.

Meanwhile, G K’s opponent and former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Paramjit Singh Sarna took to facebook to target him and allege irregularities in purchase of books, clothes and kar sewa donation in the DSGMC. Manjit G K, however, refuted the allegations and said he had ushered in transparency in DSGMC after taking over. “It is during my tenure that RTI Act was implemented and we give about 500 replies daily under the Act,” he said.

The DSGMC chief added: “I am an elected president. I am not shying away from my duties.” He said that he would take over as DSGMC president again after his scheduled visits were over, clarifying that he had signed the order to hand over the charge to Kalka on “October 4 night and it reached DSGMC office on October 5”.

“I fail to understand, how it became an issue now,” he said. GK, however, underlined that there was a “dire need to bridge the gap between new generation and Taksali leadership of the party.”

He said that SAD was “falsely being blamed for Bargari and related incidents only because it was ruling party at that time”. “There is need to dispel this perception and assuage the anguish in the community….There is problem in connect with Taksali Akali leadership,” he said.

He added that it was the responsibility of the party president Sukhbir Badal to take everyone along. With senior Badal by his side, he (Sukhbir) can do that, G K said. He also said that there was need for “course correction” in the party, adding that if party president is given credit for electoral victory, the responsibility of losing election also lies on party president.In the 117-member, Punjab Assembly, SAD could get only 15 seats in February 2017 elections.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App