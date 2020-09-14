Sukhbir’s grip on SAD has weakened: Punjab Congress chief

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar Sunday slammed SAD president Sukhbir Badal and termed the party’s “U-turn on farm ordinances” as a reflection on his leadership, adding that his complete change in stand was an indication that Sukhbir’s grip on party had weakened.

“He has taken the decision to oppose the farm ordinances after pressure from party leaders and workers. Party leaders did not come out in open but they never supported the party either. The leaders realised that Sukhbir was trying to safeguard his wife’s berth in the Union government. Their leaders realised that Sukhbir was doing this for his own survival by putting the party on stake. That is why they did not support him.”

The PPCC chief said that Sukhbir had shown Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar’s letter.

“After that he brought his father Parkash Singh Badal out and defend these. But senior Badal knew that Sukhbir’s stand was wrong. Then the leaders started opposing it internally. That is why Sukhbir was forced to take a stand to give an ultimatum to Centre that Akali Dal would not support the ordinances till farmer’s issues are sorted. They should have taken a stand earlier and save the farmers but now with this U-turn they stand totally exposed.”

He further said that Akalis have got exposed on two major issues. “They were doing politics on religion and farmers issues. They not only got exposed on the issue of desecration but also on the theft of holy books. And now, they stand exposed on how much the farmers mean to them,” said the state Congress chief.

