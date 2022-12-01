scorecardresearch
Sukhbir’s grip on SAD complete: Gets an advisory board with father as chief

In what is being seen as a move to placate the dissenting voices, the SAD also announced the setting up of an eight-member advisory board to party chief and designated five-time Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal as its chief patron and veteran leader Ranjit Singh Brahampura as patron.

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday announced reconstitution of its core committee by inducting 12 more leaders into the party’s highest decision body “to give due representation to all sections of the society” but did not assign any role to several senior leaders who had questioned party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s leadership.

Notable among the new members in the 25-member core committee are party MLA Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi and former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu. A notable omission is Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, who has not been inducted in the core committee or advisory panel. Ganieve Kaur Majithia, wife of party heavyweight Bikram Singh Majithia, has also been excluded.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 04:21:06 am
