Sukhbir to Kejriwal, Mann: Why’re you shielding MLA Amit Rattan?

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal Friday asked CM Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal to tell Punjabis if ‘they were shielding party’s Bathinda Rural legislator Amit Rattan because they were also beneficiaries of the latter’s ill gotten wealth.’

Talking to media, Sukhbir said it was abhorrent that the AAP government had got into rescue mode immediately after the corrupt AAP mla from Bathinda had been caught red handed by the Vigilance department while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the sarpanch of Ghudda village instead of arresting him.

Asserting that this could have only been done on orders of Mann or Arvind Kejriwal, Sukhbir Badal said “there is a recording of Amit Rattan demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the sarpanch. The MLA was videographed as being physically present at the Bathinda circuit house when the bribe was handed over to him”. He said despite all this evidence, a crude attempt was made to save Amit Rattan by putting all blame on his personal assistant who was also being now described as a private person. “If this was true then why did Amit Rattan need to flee from the circuit house from a back gate which has also been captured on CCTV?” Sukhbir asked.

Sukhbir said the ‘truth was that Amit Rattan’s corrupt deeds were exposed when he was a member of the SAD. “We formed a high powered committee under the chairmanship of Mr Sikandar Singh Maluka to probe complaints from scores of farmers and party workers who gave proof that Rattan had taken lakhs of rupees from them and was not returning the same. It was due to this that Rattan was summarily expelled from the SAD after which he was picked up by AAP and given a party ticket in the 2022 assembly elections”.

Demanding immediate arrest of the AAP MLA and an impartial probe into the entire incident as well as other fraudulent activities of Rattan, Sukhbir said “it is certain that Rattan has collected bribes from other people also, including village panchayats. This needs to be probed to ensure justice to those who have been defrauded at the hands of this corrupt MLA.” During his tour of Adampur constituency today, Sukhbir paid obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan and sought blessings from Sant Baba Niranjan Dass ji. Earlier he visited Sant Hari Das Ji Udaseen Ashram at village Kupoor Dhepur and took the blessings of Sant Pardeep Das ji. On the eve of MahaShivratri, the SAD president also paid obeisance at Pracheen Shri Shiv Mandir and Shri Thakur Dwara Mandir in Adampur city.