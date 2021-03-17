Sukhbir tests positive for coronavirus, party cancels ‘Punjab Mangda Jawab’ rallies

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal Tuesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19, the announcement coming a day after he addressed a party rally in Tarn Taran.

“I would like to inform everyone that I have tested COVID positive. My health is fine & as per protocol I have isolated myself. I request those who came in contact with me during the last few days to isolate themselves & get tested for COVID-19,” said Sukhbir in a tweet.

Soon after, the Akali Dal announced postponement of its ‘Punjab Mangda Jawab’ rallies launched by the party to “force the Congress government to answer for allegedly reneging on all the promises made to the people” till March 31.

Party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema confirmed that the decision was taken after Sukhbir tested positive. He said fresh dates for the rallies would be announced soon. Cheema said Wednesday’s rally, scheduled to be held at Mukerian, had also been postponed.

Cheema said Sukhbir was in good spirits and keeping good health. He said the party was, however, going as per health protocols and had suspended its rallies till the completion of the isolation period of the SAD president.