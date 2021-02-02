Sukhbir Badal’s cars attacked; four injured in Cong-SAD clash in Fazlika’s Jalalabad

SAD President and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal sitting on a dharna along with Akali supporters after a clash, at the tehsil office in Jalalabad, Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021. Badal had a narrow escape when his SUV got caught in the clash. (PTI Photo)

A clash broke out between Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress workers in Punjab’s Jalalabad on Tuesay in which SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s car was damaged, officials said. Although Badal escaped unhurt, four other persons sustained injuries in the incident.

The incident occured when Badal was accompanying Akali candidates for filing of nomination papers for the February 14 civic polls.

Elections are slated to be held in eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab.

Fazilka’s Senior Superintendent of Police Harjit Singh said four people suffered injuries. One critically injured man was referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, he added.

“We have controlled the situation and now all the aspirants are filing their nomination papers in a peaceful atmosphere,” the SSP said. “Further investigation is going on and accused will be taken to task,” he added.

Later, while addressing workers, Badal lashed at the local Congress MLA as well as police.

He sat on a ‘dharna’ at Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk, demanding the registration of a case against the “guilty”.

Meanwhile, SAD condemned the “murderous attack” on Akali workers and Badal by “police-backed Congress goons” at Jalalabad and demanded Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s resignation over the alleged breakdown in the law and order situation in the state.

Jangveer Singh, the SAD leader’s media advisor, has claimed that Akali workers were attacked by the Congress workers led by the son of ruling party MLA Raminder Singh Awla.

“Congress goons stoned SAD president’s vehicle, fired and injured two Akali workers,” Jangveer Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

He further claimed the police remained “mute-spectator” during the whole incident.

Another SAD leader Parambans Singh Romana has also accused the Congress workers of firing with their guns.

(With PTI inputs)