Sukhbir Singh Badal writes to Mamata, calls for genuine federal structure

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday called for a united nationwide initiative for “fighting autocratic tendencies and for the setting up of a genuinely federal structure in the country”.

In a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on the eve of the TMC Kisan rally, Sukhbir said, “Punjab and West Bengal had always led the nation’s fight for genuine fiscal executive and political autonomy to the states for making India a strong federal country. We must continue with this tradition and invite more like-minded parties to take a stand for a genuine federal structure in the country in keeping with the sentiments of our constitutional makers. For too long have we allowed the powers of the states to be eroded in one way or another due to which things have come to such a pass that the Centre has also legislated on a state subject – agriculture, which has resulted in the ongoing kisan mass movement in the country”.

Extending his best wishes to Banerjee for “the success of her fight for farmer rights”, the SAD president also congratulated her on sending a five-member team of TMC MPs to hold talks with protesting farmers as well as interacting directly with the farmer leaders on Wednesday.

“You have also strengthened the farmer agitation by announcing a series of street protests from next week to demand revocation of the three hated agricultural laws. This will go a long way in making the farmer movement a truly national movement,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd