Sukhbir Singh Badal vows govt job to kin of farmers who died during stir; done it already, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Friday promised government job to the kin of farmers who died during the agitation against the Centre’s farm laws if the coalition led by his party comes to power in the state. He also assured free education to children and grandchildren of such farmers.

The remarks drew a sharp reaction from Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who said the SAD chief was making “shameless” attempts to “befool” farmers by promising something that the current state government had already started executing a long ago.

Earlier, Badal, in a tweet said, “Today, I assure Punjabis: Immediately after forming the govt in 2022, SAD-BSP will honour the martyrs of Kisan Andolan with one govt job per family, free education to their children & grandchildren till post-graduation & health insurance cover to the entire family”.

Badal said for the past seven months, farmers have been camping at the Delhi borders, demanding repeal of the “black” farm laws. He said more than 550 farmers have “laid down” their lives during this agitation.

“We are committed to ensuring the farmers get their just dues. While we support the movement against the three laws which seek to end assured government purchase of food grains as per the minimum support price, we also consider it our duty to ensure those who died while fighting for justice are given their due. Once we are voted to power we will implement the promises made to martyr families in the very first meeting of the State cabinet,” he added.

Badal said that “apart from government jobs and free education, the SAD-BSP government would also ensure free medical insurance of such families”.

The Punjab CM, however, trashed Badal’s announcements and termed them as a “last-ditch” effort to woo back the farmers whom his party had “alienated” over the farm laws.

“Do you think Punjab’s farmers are fools to be taken in by your desperate statements, How do you propose to do something that has already been done,” the CM said, adding that “we had made these announcements while you were still busy conspiring with your political masters, the BJP, to destroy our farmers.”

His government is already giving a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of each farmer who died during the course of the agitation, the CM said.

Of the 237 Punjab farmers who had died so far, families of 191 have already got the compensation totalling Rs 9,46,50,000, the CM said.

The CM further pointed out that he had personally announced jobs for the kin of the dead farmers several months ago and the Revenue Department is in advanced stages of finalising the candidates.