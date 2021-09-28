Sukhbir Singh Badal urges PM Modi to convene special Parliament session to revoke farm laws

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to to convene a special session of the Parliament to revoke the farm laws “that have led the country to an impasse”.

The Ferozepur MP Badal asked Modi to “intervene personally, immediately and effectively, and invite the farmers for talks without any preconditions to revoke the three black Acts on agri-marketing”.



“If the government had heeded the SAD advice on the issue when the party not only voted against the Bills in the parliament but also broke the SAD-BJP ties protest against the three Acts, the situation today would have been different,” he said.

Badal called the Bharat Bandh on Monday “a complete success” and said that it should show the government that the people of the entire country stood solidly behind their “annadata”.

He said that as a first step the government must invite farmer organisations for talks without any precondition and without any further loss of time. He reiterated his party’s total support to the farmers’ cause.