Sukhbir Singh Badal says Congress patronising gangsters, ministers misusing power to threaten Akalis

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President, Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Thursday, claimed that the Congress government was patronising gangsters which had vitiated the law and order situation in the state and had created a fear psychosis among the people.

Addressing eleven public meetings during Day 2 of his “Gall Punjab Di” programme, Sukhbir announced the candidature of Vardev Singh Mann from the Guru Har Sahai constituency for the 2022 Punjab polls.

While addressing one of the rallies, the SAD chief said that the gangster culture introduced by the Congress had created a sense of terror amongst Punjabis. “Trade and industries in Punjab have taken a hit as their representatives are constantly getting extortion threats. It is clear that the Congress legislators are hand in glove with the gangsters”.

Badal junior in Guru Har Sahai also said that ‘goondaism’ was on the rise because Punjab Sports Minister, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, was patronising such elements. He said robberies and extortions had become an everyday affair. “The SHO and DSP take orders directly from the minister who is misusing the police to intimidate Akali workers. I assure you that if the SAD- BSP is voted to power next year, we will end this gangster culture. All the nefarious elements will be punished and put behind bars”.

Sukhbir Badal in a statement also stated that he stopped his vehicle at Chak Mahatanwala village to hold a one on one interaction with a few farmers. “The farmers said they had to use generators to rear their paddy crop during the current season, due to shortage of power supply, ” he said.