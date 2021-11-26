After Sukhbir Singh Badal, Akali Dal sees conspiracy by Channi, Sidhu against Majithia

Alleging a conspiracy by the Congress government in Punjab “to implicate Bikram Singh Majithia in a false drugs case,” Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal Friday announced that the party’s core committee would court arrest in front of the residence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday to lodge a protest.

Addressing media after a meeting of the party’s core committee, Badal said senior leaders of the party would court arrest at noon. “This will be followed by a ‘jail bharo’ andolan at the district level,” he said.

Badal said this was “the second conspiracy hatched by the Congress party within days of failure of a plan to register a false case” against him. “We have definite information that the chief minister has ordered the DGP to register a false case against Majithia. This has been done after the CM held a meeting with the state Congress chief (Navjot Singh Sidhu) and Home Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa,” he said.

Stating that the “CM as well as his Cabinet colleagues and other officials involved in the conspiracy were committing a criminal offence,” Badal said, “All of them are liable for prosecution”. He also announced that the SAD-BSP alliance would establish a commission to probe all false cases once it assumed power in the state. He also demanded that “the entire drugs case” be probed under the direct supervision of a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The SAD president said it was apparent that both “Channi and Sidhu were engaged in a vulgar one-upmanship” race to commit vendetta against Akali leaders to divert attention from their government’s failure on all fronts. “We see it as a challenge to the SAD and gladly accept it. There is no case by any law enforcing agency in the country against Majithia. Those, like (AAP convenor) Arvind Kejriwal, who accused him (Majithia) of doings in the past had to save themselves from jail by tendering written apologies. Let the newly power-drunk Channi dare where others have failed,” Badal said.



The Akali Dal core committee, meanwhile, hailed the “victory of the Kisan Andolan” and said it had created a unique example for the entire world by achieving its goal through peaceful and democratic means.

“We want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that had the BJP-led government listened to the SAD, it would not have had to see this day. The SAD, on its part, contributed to the farmer struggle with all its might and even left the NDA, quit the Union cabinet and former CM Parkash Singh Badal even returned the Padma Bhushan in protest against enactment of the three farm laws,” Badal said.

He also recounted “the contributions made by the SGPC and DSGMC” towards the Kisan Andolan. He demanded the Centre make MSP a legal right and withdraw all cases registered against farmers during the course of their struggle.