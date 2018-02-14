Sukhbir Singh Badal calls Congress MLA gangster, Brar hits back: Show evidence

SAD president Sukhbir Badal at Kutba Bahmnian in Barnala. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) SAD president Sukhbir Badal at Kutba Bahmnian in Barnala. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Former deputy chief minister of Punjab and SAD party president Sukhbir Singh Badal Tuesday called Congress MLA Darshan Singh Brar a “gangster”. “Darshan Khote is a gangster. Even children say that he is a gangster,” Badal told the media referring to local Congress MLA Darshan Singh Brar after his Pol Khol rally against the party at Baghapurana in Moga district.

Hitting back at Badal, Brar challenged the SAD leader to produce evidence against him before giving such statements. “Not a single criminal case is registered against me. I am a farmer who has become an MLA with hard work. Just because I exposed wrongdoings of Sukhbir Badal and his party during my campaigning and defeated his candidate, he cannot call me a gangster. Show me an evidence,” he demanded.

Badal said this while replying to a query about gangsters recently gunned down by the Punjab police. Asked about Congress’ allegations that SAD-BJP shielded and patronised gangsters during their regime, Badal said, “Sab to wadde gangster kehde hai? Darshan Khote sharif banda hai? Bachha bachha kehenda eh gangster hai’ (Who are the biggest gangsters? Is Darshan Khote innocent? Even children say that he is a gangster).”

“The only development that is taking place in Baghapurana is that of Darshan Brar who is victimising common people to fill his own pockets,” alleged Badal.

Justifying Badal’s statement, Tirath Singh Mahla, Moga district president of SAD who contested the Punjab Assembly polls against Brar from Baghapurana, said that his statement was in context of the violence and hooliganism by the Congress workers during Municipal Council polls.

“Local MLA Darshan Brar had sent his goons to attack us. They did not even let us file nomination papers. The entire poll procedure was hijacked by the Congress. Even the turbans of our candidates were tossed. It has been proven that Darshan Brar was behind the hooliganism during the Municipal Corporation polls. Our party president Sukhbir Badal was talking in that context,” he told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Brar said it is the Congress government, which is saving the youths of Punjab by eradicating drugs and eliminating gangsters who were prospering under SAD. “This itself shows which party has real gangsters,” said the MLA.

On Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh accepting that SAD-BJP government did some good works, Badal said that there cannot be a bigger appreciation for his father (former CM Parkash Singh Badal). “Even Captain Amarinder Singh has appreciated our work,” he said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App