2 attacks on Akali chief Sukhbir Badal and a coincidence

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal came under attack for the second time within two years on Thursday when a group of Nihangs confronted him at Gurdwara Mata Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra.

According to preliminary reports, four Nihangs approached Badal and one of them wielded a weapon, apparently a sword. Badal suffered injuries on his arm and shoulder and was taken to a hospital. The assailants were taken into custody, and an investigation is underway.

The timing of the attack assumes particular significance because it coincides with a major development concerning Jagtar Singh Hawara, the convict serving a life sentence in connection with the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. On Thursday, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said that he had recommended parole for Hawara on humanitarian grounds so that he could meet his ailing mother, 83-year-old Narinder Kaur. The development came after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged the Governor to facilitate a 10-day parole for Hawara.