Sukhbir Singh Badal addresses workers in Jakhar’s village, dares him to face Akalis

Sukhbir Badal during a meeting in Panjkosi Tuesday. (Express photo) Sukhbir Badal during a meeting in Panjkosi Tuesday. (Express photo)

Days after PPCC president Sunil Jakhar’s remark that Akalis will not be allowed to enter villages after contents of Justice Ranjit Singh report becomes public, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal addressed a workers’ meeting in Panjkosi — the native village of Jakhar in Abohar — and challenged him to face the Akali workers.

Sukhbir said,”These enemies want to finish us using weapons of modern warfare such as misinformation campaigns….Ranjit Singh Commission report is a part of the Congress’ misinformation campaign….I dare Jakhar and the anti-Sikh Congress party to come out and face the fearless Akali warriers. The Khalsa Panth thrives on challenge.”

Sukhbir also addressed workers’ meetings in Abohar’s Dana Mandi, Fazilka district’s Killianwali village and in Malaut town of Muktsar district ahead of phase two of SAD’s ‘Phol Khol’ rallies. The first rally of phase two will be in Abohar — the hometown of Jakhar on September 9.

Sukhbir alleged that Rahul Gandhi-led Congress wanted to snatch control of SGPC, Shri Harmandar Sahib, Akal Takht and other sacred shrines and dilute traditions as enshrined in the Guru Granth Sahib

“The report of Justice Ranjit Singh Commission has been drafted in consultation with the Congress leaders. Congress government should accept advice offered by AAP leader, HS Phoolka and share what are the concrete, actionable parts of the so-called report or ask its ministers to resign by September 15,” he said.

He said that Congress was trying ways to weaken SAD, which according to him is the strongest weapon with the community to defend itself.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App