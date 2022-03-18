Sukhbir offers to resign from SAD chief’s post, party leaders say no

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday owned moral responsibility for the party’s defeat in the assembly elections and offered his resignation which was firmly rejected by all the district presidents, a press release by the SAD stated here today.

“The SAD president, who interacted with district presidents yesterday and today besides the senior leadership, said the party and its well being are supreme for me. I have always acted in the best interests of the party. I own moral responsibility for the party’s defeat and am ready to step down,” it said, adding that “the party leadership however shot down his offer in unison with many district presidents bringing the hard work and intensive election campaign led by Sukhbir Singh Badal on record”.

“A formal resolution was also passed unanimously to express complete confidence in the leadership of Sukhbir Badal,” added the release. “While speaking on the issue, the leaders said not only did [Sukhbir Badal lead from the front but also inspired the party leadership as well as the party cadre to give its best. The leaders said though the results were not as per expectations, the party president could not be faulted in any manner whatsoever. “]People voted overwhelmingly for change and the entire opposition was swept aside in the resultant tsunami,” it further read

The SAD statement further read, “Giving their feedback at the meetings, the SAD grass root leaders said at many places the voters did not even know the name of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate but voted for AAP while adopting the narrative of ‘badlav’. This cost the SAD dearly”.