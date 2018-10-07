‘Sukhbir must clarify whether he met Sirsa dera chief in ’15’, says Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Congress Sunil Jakhar. Punjab Congress Sunil Jakhar.

A DAY before the SAD rally in Patiala on Sunday, Lok Sabha MP and president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Sunil Jakhar Saturday alleged that SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had secretly met Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Mumbai on September 14, 2015, a meeting that paved way for the pardon of latter on September 24.

He said that during the Patiala rally, Sukhbir must clarify who had fired at ‘Behbal Kalan’ killing innocents and whether he (Sukhbir) met Gurmeet Rama Rahim, who was excommunicated by the Akal Takht, in Mumbai or not. He said that rally is an appropriate platform to clear these accusations against him. He also said that Sukhbir must reply that why he being the then home minister of the state, could not stop the firing at Behbal Kalan, which took three hours after the Kotkapura firing on the same day.

