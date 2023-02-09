scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Sukhbir: Mann govt ridden with corruption

The SAD chief said AAP had proclaimed that it would give jobs on merit to students.
Sukhbir: Mann govt ridden with corruption
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said that repeated scams in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime, including the Naib Tehsildar recruitment scam, have exposed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and proved that his government was ridden with corruption.

The SAD chief said AAP had proclaimed that it would give jobs on merit to students. “Forget doing this, the manner in which all the recruitment
had been conducted by the government just proves AAP does not have the welfare of youth at heart.”

Sukhbir Badal has been put up in Jalandhar for the past two days and is meeting party leaders to mobilise them ahead of the by-election to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.

The seat got vacated following the recent demise of Lok Sabha member Santokh Singh Chaudhary during the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi.

Sukhbir Badal said that the vitiation of the recruitment process of various categories had demoralised the youth.

