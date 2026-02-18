Sukhbir launches 2027 poll campaign from Qadian, attacks AAP govt, Mann

Sukhbir Singh Badal also vowed to eliminate gangster culture and the drug menace from the state. (file)

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday launched the ‘Punjab Bachao, Sukhbir Singh Badal Liyao’ campaign from Qadian, sounding the poll bugle for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Addressing a rally here, the senior leader asserted that a “political storm” had begun against Delhi-based parties in the state and appealed to people to give him five years to bring Punjab back on the path of peace, progress and prosperity.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president outlined a series of promises, including welfare measures for farmers, construction of permanent embankments on rivers to tackle floods, upgraded schemes for weaker sections, interest-free loans of Rs 10 lakh for youth, and government jobs for Punjabis.