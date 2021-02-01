Sukhbir Singh Badal honours Rakesh Tikait with ‘siropa’, assures SAD support to farmers’ protests

SHIROMANI AKALI Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday honoured farm leader Rakesh Tikait by presenting him with a ‘siropa’ as well as ‘amrit’ from Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, and assured complete support of Akali Dal to ensure that the farmers’ agitation succeeded.

“The SAD president, who met Tikait amidst a huge congregation, said the kisan leader had done the farming community proud by following in the footsteps of his father Mahendra Singh Tikait, who was a towering farmer leader of his time. He also reminisced about the joint battles M S Tikait and SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal had fought for the welfare of the peasantry. Rakesh Tikait while speaking highly about the SAD patron’s contribution towards the farmers’ cause told the SAD president he would visit Badal village to meet the five time chief minister and take the latter’s blessings. Tikait also partook ‘amrit’ from Sukhbir’s hand besides being presented with a ‘kirpan’ as a mark of honour,” a spokesperson of SAD said in a written statement.

“The SAD president also met the families of farmers whose next of kin are still missing since January 26 besides farmers whose relatives have been incarcerated for supporting the kisan andolan. He assured the families that the SAD would take up all their cases and ensure appropriate legal remedies were made available to them. He also requested Delhi SAD unit president Harmit Singh Kalka to establish a control room in Delhi to ensure aggrieved families were given instant assistance as and when required. SAD president said the DSGMC would also contest all such cases free of cost even as he assured the families that a committee of lawyers had been established in Chandigarh and across all districts in Punjab to ensure a coordinated effort in this direction. He also released a helpline number for Delhi – 93105 10640 – which will complement the three helpline numbers released at Chandigarh yesterday,” the spokesperson further said.

“Speaking on the occasion, Sukhbir Badal requested all political parties to leave aside petty differences and unite for the greater cause of the peasantry. He said it was now clear that the farmers of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh besides those from different parts of the country had formed a united front,” said the spokesperson.

“There were enthusiastic scenes when the SAD president reached here with hundreds of farmers approaching him and appreciating the positive and constructive role played by the SAD in the kisan andolan. A large number of SAD workers, who were earlier concentrated at Singhu and Tikri border sites, have also reached Ghazipur now and Rakesh Tikait also appreciated the SAD for supporting the kisan andolan whole heartedly,” the SAD spokesperson said.