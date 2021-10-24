Sukhbir: Congress in Punjab is dead, has now disintegrated into small kabeelas

The Shiromani Akali Dal Saturday said the Congress as a party was already dead in Punjab and what was left were only kabeelas (tribes) and this was why everyone was suffering with even sugarcane growers being denied the state assured price (SAP) of Rs 360 per quintal by sugar mills.

Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “There is (chief minister Charanjit Singh) Channi, (State Congress president Navjot Singh) Sidhu, (former PPCC chief Sunil) Jakhar, (Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh) Randhawa kabeelas and so on. Even these kabeelas are going to disintegrate into countless more entity with Congress leaders indulging in a

free for all to destroy one another”.

Addressing media persons here, Badal said, “The Channi-government in Punjab is in complete chaos with the right hand not knowing what the left is doing and every one acting on their own. It is exactly like what Punjabis saw in 1996 when Rajinder Kaur Bhatal replaced Harcharan Brar as CM. February 2022 is going to be a repeat of February 1997 when the Congress party won only 14 seats”.

Badal also asked Channi to come clean on whether he had disowned the entire Congress manifesto of 2017. “He must clarify his stand on complete loan waiver to all farmers, 25 lakh jobs to youth, Rs 2,500 per month to the unemployed, free sugar and tea to all poor and mobile phones to the youth. It is high time Channi broke his silence on these promises to which he was also a party,” the Akali leader said.

Badal also asked the CM to tell why he had not taken prompt action to address the problems of sugarcane and cotton growers. He said even though the state government had announced a SAP of Rs 360 per quintal, the sugar mills were not ready to pay it.

“The mills are not entering into bonds with farmers to purchase cane at the SAP. It is also unfortunate that the SAP has not been notified due to which there are apprehensions that it may not be honoured by the mills,” Badal said, and asked the CM to release compensation to farmers afflicted by the pink bollworm attack.

He said it was unfortunate that even though no compensation had been given to farmers, the government was proclaiming the same through advertisements. He also asked Channi to resolve the DAP fertiliser shortage at the earliest.

Asking the CM to walk the talk, Badal said he should not limit himself to making announcements alone. “Channi has made announcements totaling Rs 15,000 crore in a little more than one month but no money had been released to make them a reality. This amounts to befooling the people”.

He also asked the CM to treat those who died during the Kisan Andolan at par with the four farmers who were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri and release Rs 50 lakh each for them.

During his visit to Jalandhar city, Badal, escorted by several motorcyclists, visited Phagwara gate market, Band Bazar, Bansa wala bazar and model house road, where he interacted with locals, tasted some local food and obliged people with selfies.

Accompanied by party leadership, Badal paid obeisance at Gurdwara Singh Sabha and Satguru Ravidass Dham in the city. He addressed various gatherings in different parts of Jalandhar city and urged the voters to opt for a government which has a track record of inclusive development, ensuring peace and communal harmony.

Among others, the party candidate for 2022 election Jagbir Singh Brar, Chandan Grewal, Pawan Tinu and Kulwant Singh Manan accompanied him.