Sukhbir condemns ‘systematic targeting of minorities’

EXPRESSING SHOCK over the gunning down of two teachers in Srinagar Thursday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal condemned “the systematic targeting of members of the minority community” in Jammu & Kashmir, and appealed to both the Centre and UT administration to “beef up security to instill confidence in the minorities to prevent another bout of migration from the Valley”.

A woman principal and a teacher were shot dead at point blank range inside a government school in the heart of Srinagar on Thursday, taking to seven the number of civilians killed by militants in Kashmir Valley in five days.

In a written statement, Sukhbir said: “.an attempt was being made to create a sense of fear amongst the minority communities besides encouraging communal strife in the Valley.”

He urged the Centre and UT administration to “plug loopholes and strengthen security arrangements in the valley to put an end to the killing spree”.

He added: “It seems members of the minority community as well as outsiders were being targeted as part of a new terrorist action plan. The administration needs to re-evaluate its security strategy immediately”.

Sukhbir also condemned “the new onslaught on the Kashmiri Pandit community in Kashmir”. He said, “The attack on leading businessman Makhan Lal Bindroo while he was dispensing medicine at his pharmacy was a cowardly act which had no place in a civilized society.” Calling Bindroo “an example of Kashmiriyat”, Sukhbir said “such heinous acts were alien to the culture and ethos of Kashmir and had rightly been condemned by the civil society at large”.

He said that a SAD delegation would visit Srinagar shortly “to meet members of the minority community who had been singled out for elimination as well as meet the UT administration to request for increasing security cover for them”.