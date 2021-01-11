Sukhbir condemns action against protesting farmers in Haryana

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday condemned “the wanton and brutal repression unleashed by the BJP government in Haryana against peacefully and democratically protesting farmers”.

In a statement here, Sukhbir said that the “arrogant and power-drunken response of Haryana’s BJP government clearly showed that this party and its governments at the Centre and in the states are full of hatred for the farmers and have no intention at all of resolving the crises created by the passage of three Acts on marketing of the farmers’ produce”.

“It is shocking that no effort was made at all by those in power in Haryana to talk to the farmers who were protesting peacefully. Instead, they abused the might of the state to provoke and suppress democratic protests,” Sukhbir added.

The Akali leader also came down heavily on the Punjab BJP leaders for their “highly provocative statements and acts against the peacefully agitating farmers”, and asked the BJP leaders to “refrain from disturbing the hard- earned atmosphere of peace in Punjab”.

“The Punjab unit of BJP is rubbing salt in farmers’ wounds. I fail to understand this party’s overall mindset against farmers. On the one hand, they are inviting farmers for talks while on the other they are provoking them through protests and provocative acts against them,” Sukhbir said.

Sukhbir asked the BJP to understand that “the whole of Punjab stands solidly behind farmers. People will never forgive those who do not stand solidly by the country’s annadata. The BJP is totally isolated”.